Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) closed Friday at $0.80 per share, down from $0.82 a day earlier. While Kaleyra Inc. has underperformed by -2.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLR fell by -93.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.23 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.52% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on February 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KLR. National Securities also rated KLR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2020. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on June 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12.

Analysis of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kaleyra Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KLR is recording an average volume of 379.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.16%, with a loss of -8.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.88, showing growth from the present price of $0.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kaleyra Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Must Asset Management Inc.’s position in KLR has decreased by -2.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,469,887 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.37 million, following the sale of -106,411 additional shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in KLR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 602,979 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,075,000.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 301,322 position in KLR. North Run Capital LP purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.44%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $1.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its KLR holdings by 15,233.36% and now holds 1.19 million KLR shares valued at $1.15 million with the added 1.18 million shares during the period. KLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.00% at present.