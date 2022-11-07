GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) marked $9.57 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $9.21. While GDS Holdings Limited has overperformed by 3.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDS fell by -83.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.60 to $8.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.82% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) to Sector Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on August 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GDS. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded GDS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $32.80 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 25, 2022. Deutsche Bank March 24, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GDS, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. Raymond James’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $68 for GDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GDS Holdings Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.22M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GDS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.43%, with a loss of -0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.59, showing growth from the present price of $9.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GDS Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in GDS has increased by 4.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,531,570 shares of the stock, with a value of $150.67 million, following the purchase of 401,345 additional shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in GDS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.05%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,679 additional shares for a total stake of worth $129.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,336,311.

GDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.60% at present.