ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) marked $6.61 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $6.22. While ACM Research Inc. has overperformed by 6.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACMR fell by -81.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.12 to $5.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.35% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Jefferies on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ACMR. Goldman also Downgraded ACMR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2022. The Benchmark Company November 08, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACMR, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 93.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ACM Research Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 902.81K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACMR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.67%, with a loss of -3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.76, showing growth from the present price of $6.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACM Research Inc. Shares?

The USA based company ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing ACM Research Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 86.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yiheng Capital Management LP’s position in ACMR has increased by 22.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,266,800 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.62 million, following the purchase of 964,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in ACMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 305,053 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,970,964.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,137,785 position in ACMR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.15%, now holding 2.11 million shares worth $26.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its ACMR holdings by 416.19% and now holds 2.01 million ACMR shares valued at $25.06 million with the added 1.62 million shares during the period. ACMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.50% at present.