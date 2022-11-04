A share of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) closed at $11.20 per share on Thursday, down from $13.39 day before. While WideOpenWest Inc. has underperformed by -16.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WOW fell by -43.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.94 to $12.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.15% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) to Sector Weight. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 06, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WOW. Raymond James also Upgraded WOW shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2021. B. Riley Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 24, 2021, but set its price target from $26 to $28. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WOW, as published in its report on June 03, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for WOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

WideOpenWest Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 146.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WOW is registering an average volume of 505.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.51%, with a loss of -21.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.60, showing growth from the present price of $11.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WideOpenWest Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s position in WOW has decreased by -24.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,550,071 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.1 million, following the sale of -1,766,311 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WOW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 267,205 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,050,715.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -427,508 position in WOW. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.40%, now holding 3.29 million shares worth $40.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC decreased its WOW holdings by -2.99% and now holds 2.16 million WOW shares valued at $26.51 million with the lessened 66683.0 shares during the period. WOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.60% at present.