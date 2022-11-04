As of Thursday, Energy Recovery Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ERII) stock closed at $18.29, down from $25.22 the previous day. While Energy Recovery Inc. has underperformed by -27.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERII fell by -14.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.34 to $16.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.97% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ERII. B. Riley FBR also Downgraded ERII shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2020. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ERII, as published in its report on October 24, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Energy Recovery Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ERII is recording 416.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.62%, with a loss of -26.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Recovery Inc. Shares?

The Pollution & Treatment Controls market is dominated by Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) based in the USA. When comparing Energy Recovery Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 90.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -331.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ERII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ERII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Trigran Investments, Inc.’s position in ERII has increased by 7.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,176,888 shares of the stock, with a value of $69.07 million, following the purchase of 217,712 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ERII during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 635,262 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,119,680.

During the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme added a 22,036 position in ERII. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.34%, now holding 2.38 million shares worth $51.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Diamond Hill Capital Management, increased its ERII holdings by 14.20% and now holds 2.13 million ERII shares valued at $46.37 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. ERII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.