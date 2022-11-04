The share price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) fell to $26.36 per share on Thursday from $27.82. While Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -5.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGIO fell by -46.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.98 to $16.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.27% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on December 03, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGIO. Goldman also Downgraded AGIO shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 30, 2021. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AGIO, as published in its report on June 10, 2021. SVB Leerink’s report from March 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for AGIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

To gain a thorough understanding of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AGIO is recording an average volume of 708.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a loss of -4.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.50, showing growth from the present price of $26.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,148,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $145.6 million, following the sale of -153 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AGIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 106,664 additional shares for a total stake of worth $144.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,105,092.

During the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG subtracted a -66,500 position in AGIO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.32%, now holding 3.9 million shares worth $110.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AGIO holdings by 6.74% and now holds 3.4 million AGIO shares valued at $96.19 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period.