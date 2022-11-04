Within its last year performance, TNK rose by 131.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.27 to $9.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.19% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. BofA Securities August 14, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for TNK, as published in its report on August 14, 2020. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 554.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TNK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a gain of 4.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.72, showing growth from the present price of $33.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teekay Tankers Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in TNK has increased by 18.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,560,603 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.98 million, following the purchase of 244,088 additional shares during the last quarter. Columbia Management Investment Ad made another decreased to its shares in TNK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -90,542 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,325,152.

At the end of the first quarter, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its TNK holdings by 21.93% and now holds 0.44 million TNK shares valued at $12.1 million with the added 79015.0 shares during the period. TNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.00% at present.