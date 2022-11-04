The share price of Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) fell to $64.41 per share on Thursday from $85.35. While Palomar Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -24.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLMR fell by -28.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $97.18 to $44.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.52% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, JMP Securities Downgraded Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on October 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PLMR. Piper Sandler also Upgraded PLMR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 22, 2022. JMP Securities November 08, 2021d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PLMR, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from April 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $91 for PLMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLMR is recording an average volume of 165.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.26%, with a loss of -23.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $91.00, showing growth from the present price of $64.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palomar Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Property & Casualty sector, Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is based in the USA. When comparing Palomar Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PLMR has decreased by -1.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,390,330 shares of the stock, with a value of $283.84 million, following the sale of -37,124 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PLMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 40,332 additional shares for a total stake of worth $174.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,083,401.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 6,497 position in PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional 534.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.04%, now holding 1.24 million shares worth $103.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, St. Denis J. Villere & Co. LLC decreased its PLMR holdings by -1.51% and now holds 1.05 million PLMR shares valued at $87.65 million with the lessened 16038.0 shares during the period. PLMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.30% at present.