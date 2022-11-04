Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) closed Thursday at $13.01 per share, down from $14.29 a day earlier. While Outset Medical Inc. has underperformed by -8.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OM fell by -77.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.33 to $13.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.97% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) to Equal-Weight. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded OM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2022. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on August 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $70. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OM, as published in its report on April 19, 2021. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Outset Medical Inc. (OM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Outset Medical Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OM is recording an average volume of 393.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a loss of -15.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.40, showing growth from the present price of $13.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Outset Medical Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in OM has increased by 1.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,147,852 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.87 million, following the purchase of 71,879 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 21,157 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,232,921.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 1,320,595 position in OM. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 50157.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.75%, now holding 2.91 million shares worth $46.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its OM holdings by 17.95% and now holds 2.85 million OM shares valued at $45.39 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period.