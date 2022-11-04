In Thursday’s session, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) marked $60.26 per share, up from $57.46 in the previous session. While MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTSI fell by -18.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.30 to $42.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.26% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 10, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MTSI. The Benchmark Company also rated MTSI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 30, 2021. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on June 18, 2021, but set its price target from $70 to $75. JP Morgan March 26, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MTSI, as published in its report on March 26, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MTSI has an average volume of 637.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.50%, with a gain of 7.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.09, showing growth from the present price of $60.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Shares?

Semiconductors giant MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 112.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTSI has increased by 2.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,673,173 shares of the stock, with a value of $242.02 million, following the purchase of 91,657 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in MTSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 11,968 additional shares for a total stake of worth $190.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,671,802.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 242,375 position in MTSI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 98566.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.55%, now holding 2.88 million shares worth $148.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its MTSI holdings by -4.61% and now holds 2.06 million MTSI shares valued at $106.79 million with the lessened 99743.0 shares during the period. MTSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.20% at present.