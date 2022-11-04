In Thursday’s session, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) marked $31.72 per share, down from $34.81 in the previous session. While Jackson Financial Inc. has underperformed by -8.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JXN rose by 13.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.76 to $23.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for JXN. Goldman also rated JXN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2021.

Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

With JXN’s current dividend of $2.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Jackson Financial Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 57.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JXN has an average volume of 931.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a loss of -13.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jackson Financial Inc. Shares?

Insurance – Life giant Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Jackson Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 669.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JXN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JXN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JXN has increased by 4.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,857,299 shares of the stock, with a value of $218.04 million, following the purchase of 336,166 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in JXN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 202,903 additional shares for a total stake of worth $145.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,256,023.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,277,245 position in JXN. Dodge & Cox purchased an additional 0.88 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.75%, now holding 4.15 million shares worth $115.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its JXN holdings by 38.21% and now holds 3.94 million JXN shares valued at $109.31 million with the added 1.09 million shares during the period. JXN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.