In Thursday’s session, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) marked $18.19 per share, down from $18.88 in the previous session. While FormFactor Inc. has underperformed by -3.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FORM fell by -57.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.48 to $18.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.07% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Stifel Downgraded FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) to Hold. A report published by Needham on October 17, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FORM. Needham also reiterated FORM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2022. CL King initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FORM, as published in its report on June 25, 2021. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of FormFactor Inc. (FORM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

FormFactor Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FORM has an average volume of 565.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a loss of -11.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.38, showing growth from the present price of $18.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FORM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FormFactor Inc. Shares?

Semiconductors giant FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing FormFactor Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 69.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FORM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FORM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FORM has decreased by -0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,254,569 shares of the stock, with a value of $281.93 million, following the sale of -7,834 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in FORM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -73,886 additional shares for a total stake of worth $213.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,503,599.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC added a 111,307 position in FORM. PRIMECAP Management Co. sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.60%, now holding 2.95 million shares worth $73.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its FORM holdings by -6.53% and now holds 2.63 million FORM shares valued at $65.95 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. FORM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.