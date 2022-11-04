As of Thursday, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock closed at $0.75, down from $0.85 the previous day. While Nuvve Holding Corp. has underperformed by -11.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVVE fell by -93.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.30 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.25% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nuvve Holding Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -114.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NVVE is recording 264.34K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.42%, with a loss of -27.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.67, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nuvve Holding Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP’s position in NVVE has decreased by -4.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 819,819 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.15 million, following the sale of -41,470 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Asset Management In made another increased to its shares in NVVE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 115.78%.

At the end of the first quarter, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its NVVE holdings by 12.17% and now holds 0.44 million NVVE shares valued at $0.61 million with the added 47500.0 shares during the period. NVVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.00% at present.