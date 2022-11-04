The share price of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) fell to $9.50 per share on Thursday from $10.08. While Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed by -5.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MX fell by -50.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.28 to $9.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.54% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) recommending Perform. A report published by Needham on January 13, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MX. Oppenheimer also rated MX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2021. Citigroup Reiterated the rating as Neutral on August 07, 2017, but set its price target from $10.50 to $11. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for MX, as published in its report on May 10, 2017. Needham’s report from January 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $10 for MX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MX is recording an average volume of 461.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.74%, with a loss of -0.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Toronado Partners LLC’s position in MX has decreased by -0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,573,425 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.35 million, following the sale of -7,061 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,300,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Systematic Financial Management L decreased its MX holdings by -0.87% and now holds 1.52 million MX shares valued at $15.54 million with the lessened 13300.0 shares during the period. MX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.80% at present.