Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) closed Thursday at $10.99 per share, up from $10.88 a day earlier. While Genesis Energy L.P. has overperformed by 1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEL rose by 1.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.48 to $7.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.54% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) recommending Buy. A report published by CapitalOne on November 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GEL. Barclays also Downgraded GEL shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2021. UBS March 16, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GEL, as published in its report on March 16, 2020. UBS’s report from February 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for GEL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

The current dividend for GEL investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Genesis Energy L.P.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GEL is recording an average volume of 578.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.52%, with a loss of -3.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genesis Energy L.P. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in GEL has decreased by -0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,770,838 shares of the stock, with a value of $154.29 million, following the sale of -1,849 additional shares during the last quarter. ALPS Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GEL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -558,064 additional shares for a total stake of worth $146.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,951,986.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. added a 450,000 position in GEL. JPMorgan Securities LLC purchased an additional 40060.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.72%, now holding 5.61 million shares worth $51.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its GEL holdings by 12.57% and now holds 5.33 million GEL shares valued at $49.03 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. GEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.80% at present.