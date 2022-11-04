The share price of Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) fell to $34.24 per share on Thursday from $43.07. While Intrepid Potash Inc. has underperformed by -20.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IPI fell by -24.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.72 to $34.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.99% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on May 09, 2018, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for IPI. UBS August 07, 2017d the rating to Sell on August 07, 2017, and set its price target from $2 to $2.50. Credit Agricole May 10, 2016d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for IPI, as published in its report on May 10, 2016. Piper Jaffray’s report from March 01, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $1 for IPI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Intrepid Potash Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IPI is recording an average volume of 298.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.15%, with a loss of -23.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.50, showing growth from the present price of $34.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intrepid Potash Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Agricultural Inputs sector, Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is based in the USA. When comparing Intrepid Potash Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in IPI has increased by 15.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 761,191 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.12 million, following the purchase of 103,429 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in IPI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 111,329 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 704,375.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 227,776 position in IPI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 36412.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.45%, now holding 0.52 million shares worth $20.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Assenagon Asset Management SA increased its IPI holdings by 164.98% and now holds 0.31 million IPI shares valued at $12.26 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. IPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.