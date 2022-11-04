Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) marked $18.87 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $16.84. While Modine Manufacturing Company has overperformed by 12.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOD rose by 68.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.38 to $7.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 62.45% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2020, DA Davidson Upgraded Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 11, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MOD. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on August 30, 2019, and assigned a price target of $11.50. Dougherty & Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MOD, as published in its report on August 28, 2019. Gabelli & Co’s report from January 31, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $22 for MOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Modine Manufacturing Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 381.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MOD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.03%, with a gain of 11.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Modine Manufacturing Company Shares?

The USA based company Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is one of the biggest names in Auto Parts. When comparing Modine Manufacturing Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 522.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MOD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MOD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in MOD has increased by 1.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,510,022 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.42 million, following the purchase of 49,066 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MOD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -42,260 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,478,347.

During the first quarter, Frontier Capital Management Co. L added a 7,150 position in MOD. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional 21832.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.67%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $41.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its MOD holdings by -8.67% and now holds 2.65 million MOD shares valued at $34.27 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. MOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.40% at present.