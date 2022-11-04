As of Thursday, Insulet Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PODD) stock closed at $255.35, down from $261.70 the previous day. While Insulet Corporation has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PODD fell by -18.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $324.81 to $181.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.31% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on October 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for PODD. Citigroup also Downgraded PODD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on March 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $300. BTIG Research February 03, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PODD, as published in its report on February 03, 2022. UBS’s report from February 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $325 for PODD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Insulet Corporation (PODD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Insulet Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PODD is recording 398.29K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a gain of 4.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $282.73, showing growth from the present price of $255.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PODD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Insulet Corporation Shares?

The Medical Devices market is dominated by Insulet Corporation (PODD) based in the USA. When comparing Insulet Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 536.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PODD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PODD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PODD has increased by 0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,016,566 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.3 billion, following the purchase of 10,807 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in PODD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -186,598 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.55 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,743,034.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 114,665 position in PODD. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 1.79 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 53.31%, now holding 5.16 million shares worth $1.18 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its PODD holdings by -2.82% and now holds 4.19 million PODD shares valued at $961.2 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period.