A share of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) closed at $227.32 per share on Thursday, down from $236.03 day before. While Zebra Technologies Corporation has underperformed by -3.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZBRA fell by -60.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $615.00 to $231.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.05% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on April 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ZBRA. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded ZBRA shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $410 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2021. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ZBRA, as published in its report on February 03, 2021. UBS’s report from December 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $430 for ZBRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZBRA is registering an average volume of 388.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a loss of -17.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $391.73, showing growth from the present price of $227.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZBRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zebra Technologies Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Communication Equipment market, Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is based in the USA. When comparing Zebra Technologies Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -146.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZBRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZBRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZBRA has decreased by -0.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,704,453 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.49 billion, following the sale of -16,262 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ZBRA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -255,566 additional shares for a total stake of worth $724.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,765,581.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 717,566 position in ZBRA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 77957.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.59%, now holding 2.09 million shares worth $548.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management NV increased its ZBRA holdings by 0.30% and now holds 1.64 million ZBRA shares valued at $429.09 million with the added 4914.0 shares during the period. ZBRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.