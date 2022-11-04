As of Thursday, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:REZI) stock closed at $15.70, down from $15.83 the previous day. While Resideo Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REZI fell by -42.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.35 to $15.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.60% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Imperial Capital Downgraded Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) to In-line. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for REZI. ROTH Capital also Downgraded REZI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2021. BofA Securities February 26, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for REZI, as published in its report on February 26, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from December 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $28 for REZI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Resideo Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and REZI is recording 490.49K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.28%, with a loss of -31.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REZI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Resideo Technologies Inc. Shares?

The Security & Protection Services market is dominated by Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) based in the USA. When comparing Resideo Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REZI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REZI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in REZI has increased by 1.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,909,523 shares of the stock, with a value of $417.6 million, following the purchase of 378,777 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in REZI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 164,290 additional shares for a total stake of worth $297.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,593,863.

During the first quarter, Ariel Investments LLC added a 3,832,811 position in REZI. Boston Partners Global Investors, purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.30%, now holding 9.32 million shares worth $177.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its REZI holdings by 2.83% and now holds 7.11 million REZI shares valued at $135.6 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. REZI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.50% at present.