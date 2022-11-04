A share of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) closed at $17.20 per share on Thursday, down from $17.75 day before. While PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWSC fell by -26.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.49 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.11% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Goldman Upgraded PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PWSC. Goldman also rated PWSC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2021. UBS Reiterated the rating as Neutral on September 10, 2021, but set its price target from $28 to $34. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for PWSC, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for PWSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PWSC is registering an average volume of 432.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a loss of -8.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.40, showing growth from the present price of $17.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PowerSchool Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PWSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PWSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Select Equity Group LP made another decreased to its shares in PWSC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,056,712 additional shares for a total stake of worth $175.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,529,966.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,948,524 position in PWSC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 96771.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.90%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $43.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, TimesSquare Capital Management LL increased its PWSC holdings by 39.52% and now holds 2.51 million PWSC shares valued at $41.86 million with the added 0.71 million shares during the period.