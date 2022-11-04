Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) closed Thursday at $16.97 per share, up from $16.74 a day earlier. While Guess’ Inc. has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GES fell by -24.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.27 to $14.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.81% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on May 28, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for GES. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated GES shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 26, 2021. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on June 08, 2020, but set its price target from $7 to $14. Cowen March 24, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for GES, as published in its report on March 24, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for GES shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Guess’ Inc. (GES)

The current dividend for GES investors is set at $0.90 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Guess’ Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GES is recording an average volume of 745.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a gain of 0.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing growth from the present price of $16.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guess’ Inc. Shares?

Guess’ Inc. (GES) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Retail market. When comparing Guess’ Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -69.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GES has decreased by -9.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,487,317 shares of the stock, with a value of $80.5 million, following the sale of -554,946 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in GES during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -46,858 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,923,687.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its GES holdings by -2.80% and now holds 1.56 million GES shares valued at $22.85 million with the lessened 44826.0 shares during the period. GES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.20% at present.