In Thursday’s session, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) marked $8.27 per share, up from $7.85 in the previous session. While GasLog Partners LP has overperformed by 5.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLOP rose by 49.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.10 to $3.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.40% in the last 200 days.

On April 27, 2022, Jefferies started tracking GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on October 22, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GLOP. Barclays May 28, 2021d the rating to Underweight on May 28, 2021, and set its price target from $4 to $3. Jefferies April 27, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GLOP, as published in its report on April 27, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from April 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for GLOP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

With GLOP’s current dividend of $0.04 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GasLog Partners LP’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GLOP has an average volume of 404.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.73%, with a gain of 4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.17, showing decline from the present price of $8.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GasLog Partners LP Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GLOP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GLOP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA’s position in GLOP has decreased by -2.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,095,747 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.29 million, following the sale of -122,140 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,365,723.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 325,900 position in GLOP. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 271.35%, now holding 0.41 million shares worth $2.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its GLOP holdings by 6.70% and now holds 0.38 million GLOP shares valued at $1.94 million with the added 23611.0 shares during the period. GLOP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.30% at present.