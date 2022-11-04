As of Thursday, EPAM Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) stock closed at $301.01, down from $326.92 the previous day. While EPAM Systems Inc. has underperformed by -7.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPAM fell by -55.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $725.40 to $168.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.18% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) recommending Overweight. A report published by Susquehanna on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Positive’ for EPAM. BofA Securities also Upgraded EPAM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $400 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2022. Piper Sandler May 02, 2022d the rating to Overweight on May 02, 2022, and set its price target from $359 to $348. Wolfe Research April 11, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for EPAM, as published in its report on April 11, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $410 for EPAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of EPAM Systems Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EPAM is recording 409.96K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.75%, with a loss of -12.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $468.67, showing growth from the present price of $301.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EPAM Systems Inc. Shares?

The Information Technology Services market is dominated by EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) based in the USA. When comparing EPAM Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -83.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in EPAM has increased by 4.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,803,446 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.46 billion, following the purchase of 268,657 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EPAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 55,531 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.2 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,065,365.

During the first quarter, WCM Investment Management LLC added a 935,119 position in EPAM. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.54%, now holding 2.73 million shares worth $988.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its EPAM holdings by 30.64% and now holds 2.7 million EPAM shares valued at $979.06 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period. EPAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.90% at present.