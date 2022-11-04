The share price of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) fell to $17.11 per share on Thursday from $18.65. While Green Dot Corporation has underperformed by -8.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDOT fell by -60.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.27 to $17.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Barclays on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GDOT. BTIG Research also reiterated GDOT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 26, 2022. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GDOT, as published in its report on October 08, 2020. Needham’s report from May 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for GDOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -52.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Green Dot Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GDOT is recording an average volume of 581.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a loss of -10.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.25, showing growth from the present price of $17.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Green Dot Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Credit Services sector, Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is based in the USA. When comparing Green Dot Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -69.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GDOT has decreased by -3.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,485,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.09 million, following the sale of -211,720 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GDOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.62%.

At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its GDOT holdings by 11.77% and now holds 1.92 million GDOT shares valued at $36.42 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. GDOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.