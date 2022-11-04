In Thursday’s session, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) marked $17.17 per share, up from $15.21 in the previous session. While Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 12.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CWAN fell by -23.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.88 to $11.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) to Sell. A report published by William Blair on October 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CWAN. Wells Fargo also rated CWAN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $29. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CWAN, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for CWAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CWAN has an average volume of 337.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a gain of 8.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing decline from the present price of $17.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CWAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CWAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CWAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Durable Capital Partners LP’s position in CWAN has increased by 8.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,675,988 shares of the stock, with a value of $162.46 million, following the purchase of 730,029 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another decreased to its shares in CWAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -221,366 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,665,011.

During the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC added a 595,332 position in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 0.64 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.63%, now holding 3.88 million shares worth $65.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its CWAN holdings by 13.59% and now holds 3.86 million CWAN shares valued at $64.8 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period.