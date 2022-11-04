A share of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) closed at $13.79 per share on Thursday, down from $14.92 day before. While Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has underperformed by -7.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSII fell by -62.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.97 to $12.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.50% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) recommending Underperform. A report published by Needham on November 17, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CSII. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on May 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $43. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CSII, as published in its report on November 05, 2020. Northland Capital’s report from July 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CSII shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CSII is registering an average volume of 263.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.37%, with a loss of -6.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CSII has increased by 3.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,565,381 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.0 million, following the purchase of 193,836 additional shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CSII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -181,774 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,623,255.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 118,991 position in CSII. Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold an additional -1.02 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -29.36%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $34.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CSII holdings by -2.31% and now holds 1.68 million CSII shares valued at $23.31 million with the lessened 39828.0 shares during the period. CSII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.70% at present.