As of Thursday, Veris Residential Inc.’s (NYSE:VRE) stock closed at $15.25, down from $15.27 the previous day. While Veris Residential Inc. has underperformed by -0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRE fell by -20.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.90 to $10.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.06% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Veris Residential Inc. (VRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Veris Residential Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VRE is recording 676.53K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a loss of -2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.29, showing growth from the present price of $15.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veris Residential Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VRE has increased by 0.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,355,067 shares of the stock, with a value of $151.85 million, following the purchase of 91,104 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.75%.

At the end of the first quarter, Bow Street LLC increased its VRE holdings by 26.18% and now holds 5.31 million VRE shares valued at $60.34 million with the added 1.1 million shares during the period. VRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.70% at present.