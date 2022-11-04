Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) closed Thursday at $6.71 per share, down from $7.71 a day earlier. While Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has underperformed by -12.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RRGB fell by -68.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.71 to $5.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.62% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RRGB. The Benchmark Company also rated RRGB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 23, 2021. Jefferies September 24, 2021d the rating to Buy on September 24, 2021, and set its price target from $28 to $31. CL King initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RRGB, as published in its report on August 30, 2021. Loop Capital’s report from March 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for RRGB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RRGB is recording an average volume of 260.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.56%, with a loss of -17.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RRGB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RRGB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RRGB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. American Century Investment Manag’s position in RRGB has increased by 0.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,884,314 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.68 million, following the purchase of 18,149 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RRGB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -40.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -957,730 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,398,738.

During the first quarter, Soviero Asset Management LP added a 180,000 position in RRGB. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.28 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.75%, now holding 0.76 million shares worth $5.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Smith, Graham & Co. Investment Ad increased its RRGB holdings by 27.27% and now holds 0.67 million RRGB shares valued at $4.49 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. RRGB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.