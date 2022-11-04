In Thursday’s session, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) marked $85.07 per share, down from $113.45 in the previous session. While Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has underperformed by -25.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMS fell by -24.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.36 to $80.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.55% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WMS. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded WMS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2021. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WMS, as published in its report on June 05, 2020. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

With WMS’s current dividend of $0.48 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WMS has an average volume of 690.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a loss of -31.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $158.00, showing growth from the present price of $85.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Shares?

Building Products & Equipment giant Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 152.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WMS has increased by 15.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,021,426 shares of the stock, with a value of $748.88 million, following the purchase of 812,032 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $396.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,189,240.

During the first quarter, Impax Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -12,158 position in WMS. Artisan Partners LP sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.82%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $284.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WMS holdings by 2.97% and now holds 2.27 million WMS shares valued at $282.37 million with the added 65436.0 shares during the period. WMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.