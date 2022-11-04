Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) marked $232.28 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $218.94. While Chart Industries Inc. has overperformed by 6.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTLS rose by 27.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $231.08 to $108.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.55% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GTLS. Barclays also Downgraded GTLS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $189 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2022. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for GTLS, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from December 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $206 for GTLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Chart Industries Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 360.33K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GTLS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.43%, with a gain of 13.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $226.42, showing decline from the present price of $232.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chart Industries Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing Chart Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 191.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 96.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in GTLS has increased by 0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,420,903 shares of the stock, with a value of $814.99 million, following the purchase of 18,084 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GTLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 23,415 additional shares for a total stake of worth $657.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,565,296.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 14,119 position in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional 22079.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.48%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $270.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its GTLS holdings by 57.00% and now holds 1.21 million GTLS shares valued at $222.57 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period.