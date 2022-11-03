Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) marked $67.81 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $74.44. While Workiva Inc. has underperformed by -8.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WK fell by -53.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $173.24 to $59.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.60% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on September 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WK. Stifel also Downgraded WK shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 04, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 23, 2022, but set its price target from $135 to $127. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for WK, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Stifel’s report from December 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $150 for WK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Workiva Inc. (WK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Workiva Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -154.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 381.53K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a loss of -10.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $89.88, showing growth from the present price of $67.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Workiva Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WK has decreased by -0.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,173,903 shares of the stock, with a value of $324.73 million, following the sale of -28,716 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 178,176 additional shares for a total stake of worth $236.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,037,729.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 564,500 position in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 35.66%, now holding 2.24 million shares worth $174.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC decreased its WK holdings by -12.73% and now holds 1.54 million WK shares valued at $120.11 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. WK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.40% at present.