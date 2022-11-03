Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) marked $29.47 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $30.50. While Delek US Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK rose by 59.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.93 to $13.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.55% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DK. Goldman also Upgraded DK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Underweight rating on September 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Citigroup August 26, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for DK, as published in its report on August 26, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from July 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

DK currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 173.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Delek US Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.37M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a gain of 0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.33, showing growth from the present price of $29.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. When comparing Delek US Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 758.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DK has decreased by -0.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,522,341 shares of the stock, with a value of $204.16 million, following the sale of -66,266 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -212,876 additional shares for a total stake of worth $128.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,717,353.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 603,680 position in DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 20450.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.59%, now holding 3.51 million shares worth $95.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its DK holdings by -34.37% and now holds 3.4 million DK shares valued at $92.29 million with the lessened -1.78 million shares during the period. DK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.90% at present.