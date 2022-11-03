A share of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) closed at $0.94 per share on Wednesday, up from $0.93 day before. While Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -64.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VEDU is registering an average volume of 275.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.39%, with a gain of 22.97% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VEDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VEDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 68,242 shares of the stock, with a value of $60735.0, following the purchase of 68,242 additional shares during the last quarter.

VEDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.80% at present.