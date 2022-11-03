TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)’s stock is trading at $0.18 at the moment marking a rise of 11.32% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -94.86% less than their 52-week high of $3.50, and 12.08% over their 52-week low of $0.16. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -38.34% below the high and +11.33% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider TCBP stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 2.95.

How does TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 27.81% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 12.31% of its stock and 17.06% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC holding total of 0.21 million shares that make 0.54% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 35752.0.

The securities firm Warberg Asset Management Llc holds 99165.0 shares of TCBP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.26%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 17105.0.

An overview of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) traded 218,357 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2101 and price change of -0.11. With the moving average of $0.2714 and a price change of -0.17, about 169,701 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TCBP’s 100-day average volume is 341,615 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3238 and a price change of -0.16.