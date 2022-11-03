COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) closed Wednesday at $9.80 per share, down from $10.65 a day earlier. While COMPASS Pathways plc has underperformed by -7.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPS fell by -78.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.51 to $6.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 29, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CMPS. Citigroup also rated CMPS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $67 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2021. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $70. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CMPS, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from April 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $88 for CMPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of COMPASS Pathways plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CMPS is recording an average volume of 365.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.44%, with a loss of -4.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.22, showing growth from the present price of $9.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze COMPASS Pathways plc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in CMPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -38.96%.

CMPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.20% at present.