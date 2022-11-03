In Wednesday’s session, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) marked $4.80 per share, down from $5.16 in the previous session. While Diversey Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -6.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSEY fell by -72.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.00 to $4.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.09% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DSEY. Credit Suisse also rated DSEY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 20, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts March 25, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on March 25, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $9. Goldman February 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DSEY, as published in its report on February 07, 2022. Citigroup’s report from November 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for DSEY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DSEY has an average volume of 739.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a loss of -10.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.40, showing growth from the present price of $4.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSEY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diversey Holdings Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in DSEY has increased by 10.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,779,366 shares of the stock, with a value of $47.53 million, following the purchase of 928,526 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in DSEY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -710,041 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,679,075.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I subtracted a -22,905 position in DSEY. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.76%, now holding 4.61 million shares worth $22.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sunriver Management LLC increased its DSEY holdings by 3.00% and now holds 4.35 million DSEY shares valued at $21.14 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. DSEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.