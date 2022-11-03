As of Wednesday, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock closed at $6.26, down from $6.46 the previous day. While SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has underperformed by -3.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPNE fell by -60.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.65 to $5.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.38% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Truist Downgraded SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) to Hold. Truist also rated SPNE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on October 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $100. Wells Fargo April 08, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SPNE, as published in its report on April 08, 2021. Stifel’s report from October 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $22 for SPNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPNE is recording 255.07K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a gain of 0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.39, showing growth from the present price of $6.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Light Asset Management LLC’s position in SPNE has increased by 0.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,030,309 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.93 million, following the purchase of 24,521 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SPNE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.81%.

At the end of the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its SPNE holdings by -34.57% and now holds 0.93 million SPNE shares valued at $5.28 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. SPNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.70% at present.