A share of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) closed at $1.13 per share on Wednesday, down from $1.27 day before. While Red Cat Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -11.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCAT fell by -59.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.92 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.93% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 121.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RCAT is registering an average volume of 186.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.58%, with a loss of -20.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Red Cat Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RCAT has increased by 3.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,267,536 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.12 million, following the purchase of 38,245 additional shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RCAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.82%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 41,172 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,119,383.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -5,501 position in RCAT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1377.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.55%, now holding 0.25 million shares worth $0.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bank of America, NA increased its RCAT holdings by 135.96% and now holds 0.19 million RCAT shares valued at $0.32 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. RCAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.20% at present.