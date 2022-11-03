A share of PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) closed at $26.68 per share on Wednesday, up from $24.93 day before. While PROS Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 7.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRO fell by -11.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.60 to $18.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.04% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) to Buy. JP Morgan also Upgraded PRO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets October 30, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for PRO, as published in its report on October 30, 2020. Northland Capital’s report from October 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $56 for PRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PROS Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRO is registering an average volume of 226.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.10%, with a gain of 10.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.33, showing growth from the present price of $26.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PROS Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Capital Management LLC’s position in PRO has decreased by -1.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,230,298 shares of the stock, with a value of $129.19 million, following the sale of -87,757 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,570 additional shares for a total stake of worth $94.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,820,760.

During the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC subtracted a -408,521 position in PRO. RGM Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.33%, now holding 3.46 million shares worth $85.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its PRO holdings by -9.94% and now holds 2.94 million PRO shares valued at $72.74 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. PRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.10% at present.