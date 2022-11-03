A share of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) closed at $3.30 per share on Wednesday, up from $3.12 day before. While Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 5.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PPSI fell by -0.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.43 to $2.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.56% in the last 200 days.

On October 29, 2015, ROTH Capital Reiterated Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) to Buy.

Analysis of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PPSI is registering an average volume of 313.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.39%, with a gain of 21.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PPSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PPSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PPSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in PPSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 14,449 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 50,501.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,546 position in PPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1929.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.91%, now holding 34583.0 shares worth $97870.0. PPSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.20% at present.