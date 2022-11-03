A share of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) closed at $11.63 per share on Wednesday, up from $10.40 day before. While OneSpan Inc. has overperformed by 11.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSPN fell by -43.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.60 to $8.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.40% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) recommending Buy. A report published by Sidoti on April 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OSPN. DA Davidson also rated OSPN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2021. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OSPN, as published in its report on May 19, 2020. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

OneSpan Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OSPN is registering an average volume of 263.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a gain of 7.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.67, showing growth from the present price of $11.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OneSpan Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OSPN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OSPN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OSPN has increased by 3.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,473,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $47.13 million, following the purchase of 175,726 additional shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management made another increased to its shares in OSPN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 341,883 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,193,112.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 128,989 position in OSPN. Legal & General Investment Manage sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.30%, now holding 2.15 million shares worth $18.54 million. OSPN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.