JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) marked $22.99 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $24.75. While JFrog Ltd. has underperformed by -7.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FROG fell by -30.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.33 to $16.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.27% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Truist on September 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FROG. Canaccord Genuity also rated FROG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2022. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FROG, as published in its report on May 27, 2021. Berenberg’s report from April 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $75 for FROG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Summit Insights also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of JFrog Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 644.65K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FROG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a loss of -10.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $22.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FROG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JFrog Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FROG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FROG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FROG has increased by 14.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,838,651 shares of the stock, with a value of $106.98 million, following the purchase of 610,895 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,381,965 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,381,965.

During the first quarter, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co added a 350,000 position in FROG. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 8800.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.53%, now holding 1.66 million shares worth $36.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its FROG holdings by 103.01% and now holds 1.63 million FROG shares valued at $36.1 million with the added 0.83 million shares during the period. FROG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.50% at present.