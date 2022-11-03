Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) closed Wednesday at $19.28 per share, down from $19.76 a day earlier. While Viridian Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRDN rose by 10.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.22 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.90% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on November 18, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VRDN. Evercore ISI also rated VRDN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 12, 2021. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on January 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40.

Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -72.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -206.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VRDN is recording an average volume of 796.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 0.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.22, showing growth from the present price of $19.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viridian Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Commodore Capital LP made another increased to its shares in VRDN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 72.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 687,270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,638,609.

During the first quarter, Fairmount Funds Management LLC added a 425,531 position in VRDN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.65%, now holding 1.36 million shares worth $27.85 million. VRDN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.