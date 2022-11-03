A share of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) closed at $9.32 per share on Wednesday, up from $8.31 day before. While Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 12.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LIND fell by -41.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.13 to $5.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.58% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) recommending Outperform. A report published by William Blair on December 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for LIND. Craig Hallum also Upgraded LIND shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 23, 2021. Sidoti March 25, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LIND, as published in its report on March 25, 2020. Craig Hallum’s report from March 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for LIND shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 494.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 127.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LIND is registering an average volume of 320.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.00%, with a gain of 15.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LIND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LIND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LIND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LIND has decreased by -6.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,480,826 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.81 million, following the sale of -473,277 additional shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in LIND during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,163,595 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,680,302.

During the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP subtracted a -21,304 position in LIND. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.12%, now holding 2.37 million shares worth $16.05 million. LIND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.40% at present.