A share of The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) closed at $22.47 per share on Wednesday, down from $23.08 day before. While The Shyft Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHYF fell by -43.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.50 to $17.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.19% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) to Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on April 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SHYF. Raymond James also Upgraded SHYF shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on August 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SHYF, as published in its report on December 17, 2020.

Analysis of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF)

It’s important to note that SHYF shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Shyft Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SHYF is registering an average volume of 235.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.83%, with a gain of 1.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.75, showing growth from the present price of $22.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHYF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Shyft Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market, The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) is based in the USA. When comparing The Shyft Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHYF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHYF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SHYF has decreased by -0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,043,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.75 million, following the sale of -200 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SHYF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -36,152 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,569,899.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 222,964 position in SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 19375.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.49%, now holding 1.32 million shares worth $26.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SHYF holdings by -1.69% and now holds 1.28 million SHYF shares valued at $26.09 million with the lessened 22003.0 shares during the period. SHYF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.50% at present.