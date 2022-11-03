In Wednesday’s session, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) marked $5.75 per share, down from $6.27 in the previous session. While Repay Holdings Corporation has underperformed by -8.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPAY fell by -70.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.21 to $5.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.77% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Citigroup on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RPAY. Credit Suisse also Downgraded RPAY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 22, 2022. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 26, 2022, but set its price target from $31 to $24. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RPAY, as published in its report on March 24, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from March 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for RPAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RPAY has an average volume of 848.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a loss of -6.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.15, showing growth from the present price of $5.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repay Holdings Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in RPAY has increased by 3.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,007,439 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.71 million, following the purchase of 358,661 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in RPAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 59,457 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,330,567.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 189,277 position in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional -0.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.12%, now holding 4.73 million shares worth $33.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its RPAY holdings by -1.59% and now holds 4.12 million RPAY shares valued at $29.08 million with the lessened 66419.0 shares during the period. RPAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.