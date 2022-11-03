As of Wednesday, Progyny Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock closed at $40.24, down from $43.89 the previous day. While Progyny Inc. has underperformed by -8.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGNY fell by -34.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.32 to $25.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.77% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) recommending Overweight. A report published by Truist on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PGNY. Jefferies also rated PGNY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 02, 2021. Citigroup November 22, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 22, 2021, and set its price target from $60 to $64. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PGNY, as published in its report on September 30, 2021. Barclays’s report from August 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $64 for PGNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Progyny Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PGNY is recording 670.30K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.86%, with a loss of -2.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.75, showing growth from the present price of $40.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Progyny Inc. Shares?

The Health Information Services market is dominated by Progyny Inc. (PGNY) based in the USA. When comparing Progyny Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 88.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGNY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGNY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PGNY has increased by 8.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,483,346 shares of the stock, with a value of $277.33 million, following the purchase of 577,740 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another decreased to its shares in PGNY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -7,926 additional shares for a total stake of worth $272.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,345,782.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 166,097 position in PGNY. ClearBridge Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.32%, now holding 3.65 million shares worth $135.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its PGNY holdings by -0.44% and now holds 3.52 million PGNY shares valued at $130.32 million with the lessened 15653.0 shares during the period. PGNY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.