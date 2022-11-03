Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) marked $24.65 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $26.92. While Kornit Digital Ltd. has underperformed by -8.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRNT fell by -85.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $181.38 to $20.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 06, 2022, Stifel Downgraded Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KRNT. Needham also reiterated KRNT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $202 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 23, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 22, 2021, but set its price target from $125 to $142. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KRNT, as published in its report on July 08, 2021. Goldman’s report from February 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $135 for KRNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 656.39K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KRNT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a loss of -11.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kornit Digital Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in KRNT has increased by 47.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,028,195 shares of the stock, with a value of $133.8 million, following the purchase of 1,619,951 additional shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners LP made another increased to its shares in KRNT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 861,609 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,241,469.

During the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L added a 648,112 position in KRNT. Senvest Management LLC purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 49.38%, now holding 2.84 million shares worth $75.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its KRNT holdings by 15.57% and now holds 2.2 million KRNT shares valued at $58.42 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period. KRNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.10% at present.