In Wednesday’s session, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) marked $63.51 per share, down from $80.36 in the previous session. While Entegris Inc. has underperformed by -20.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG fell by -55.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $158.00 to $70.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.52% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Downgraded Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ENTG. Goldman also rated ENTG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $109 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2022. Deutsche Bank January 19, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ENTG, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. Seaport Research Partners’s report from January 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $165 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

With ENTG’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Entegris Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ENTG has an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.76%, with a loss of -20.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $123.00, showing growth from the present price of $63.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc. Shares?

Semiconductor Equipment & Materials giant Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Entegris Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENTG has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,603,955 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.13 billion, following the purchase of 159,966 additional shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group LP made another increased to its shares in ENTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,572,228 additional shares for a total stake of worth $802.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,662,561.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -229,617 position in ENTG. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.45%, now holding 8.21 million shares worth $681.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its ENTG holdings by 20.62% and now holds 7.64 million ENTG shares valued at $633.97 million with the added 1.31 million shares during the period. ENTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.40% at present.